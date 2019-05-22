Tehran, Tokyo launch Iran’s northwest tourism development project

The Director General of Tourism Planning and Development Alireza Rahimi said that the northwest tourism development project will be carried out in three phases of primary studies and field visits and the development of a comprehensive tourism plan in the northwest of Iran.

The first phase of the northwest tourism development project launched with the cooperation of Japan's tourism specialists, he added.

Referring to scientific and specialized capacity of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), he mentioned that the team of advisers along with the provincial supervisors will visit to six provinces of Iran including West and East Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Kordestan, Zanjan and Qazvin in order to investigate the capacities of these provinces.

Rahimi also noted that this team investigated the capabilities of Aras Free Zone and Maku Free Zone in order, adding, they visited 3 UNESCO World Records in Iran, as well as studying capabilities of Sabalan Mountain and its hot waters as World Record.

