Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in northern Hebron

Palestinian news sources announced the killing of a young man by the Israeli forces in the West Bank.

These sources stated that Muhammad Amjad Haddush was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in Al-Aroub camp north of Hebron.

On the other hand, the occupying regime of Israel continue their attacks on Tulkarm refugee camp and its surroundings.

The occupying regime of Israel also attacked Mahyoub Street on the outskirts of Jenin refugee camp.

At the same time, news sources reported that occupying regime of Israel blew up several houses in the Jenin refugee camp.

MA/6366260