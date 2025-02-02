  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 2, 2025, 6:39 PM

Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in northern Hebron

Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in northern Hebron

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – The local media in Palestine on Sunday reported the explosion of several houses in Jenin refugee camp by the criminal Israeli regime and also killing of a young Palestinian in northern Hebron by the Israeli occupiers.

Palestinian news sources announced the killing of a young man by the Israeli forces in the West Bank.

These sources stated that Muhammad Amjad Haddush was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in Al-Aroub camp north of Hebron.

On the other hand, the occupying regime of Israel continue their attacks on Tulkarm refugee camp and its surroundings.

The occupying regime of Israel also attacked Mahyoub Street on the outskirts of Jenin refugee camp.

At the same time, news sources reported that occupying regime of Israel blew up several houses in the Jenin refugee camp.

MA/6366260

News ID 227801
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News