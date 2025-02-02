  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 2, 2025, 6:06 PM

US, Israeli failed to defeat Gaza resistance: Al Houthi

US, Israeli failed to defeat Gaza resistance: Al Houthi

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik Al-Houthi delivered a speech on Sunday during which he said that the US and the Israeli regime failed to eliminate the Gaza resistance.

Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik Al-Houthi delivered a speech on Sunday where he said that the Palestinian Hamas movement's armed wing Qassam Brigades remained coherent, steadfast after the Israeli assassination of Mohammad Deif, the Qassam commander.

Houthi said that Israel, the US have no regard for humanitarian principles and international law.

He added that Israel, the US wanted to eliminate resistance in Gaza and displace Palestinians. 

The Yemeni leader also said that "Gaza steadfastness foiled US-Israeli plot." 

He also called for Islamic unity amid the Israeli and US plots to divide the Muslims.

MNA

News ID 227798

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News