US, Israeli failed to defeat Gaza resistance: Al Houthi

Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik Al-Houthi delivered a speech on Sunday where he said that the Palestinian Hamas movement's armed wing Qassam Brigades remained coherent, steadfast after the Israeli assassination of Mohammad Deif, the Qassam commander.

Houthi said that Israel, the US have no regard for humanitarian principles and international law.

He added that Israel, the US wanted to eliminate resistance in Gaza and displace Palestinians.

The Yemeni leader also said that "Gaza steadfastness foiled US-Israeli plot."

He also called for Islamic unity amid the Israeli and US plots to divide the Muslims.

