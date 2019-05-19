Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Kabul to expand medical coop.

The chancellor of Tehran University of Medical Sciences Abbasali Karimpour met Afghan Ambassador to Iran Haroun Najmpour on Sunday in line with developing and boosting educational and research cooperation.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences is ready to accept Afghan applicants for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in various fields of medicine, nutrition, health, nursing and midwifery, Karimpour said.

He mentioned that Tehran University of Medical Sciences is also ready to hold joint training courses in cooperation with one of the European universities for Afghan applicants.

Afghan Ambassador, for his part, appreciated Tehran University of Medical Sciences for its cooperation with Afghanistan's higher education system, its interest in the development of educational and research cooperation.

