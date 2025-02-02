Released Palestinian prisoner killed in Israeli strike in WB

Abdul Hadi Issam Alawneh lost his life in the attack that targeted a vehicle Saturday evening in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, the Hamas-run Prisoners Media Office said in a statement.

Another Palestinian was killed in the Israeli attack, Anadolu news agency reported.

Alawneh was released from Israeli custody under a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas in November 2023.

On Jan. 21, the Israeli army launched a military assault on Jenin city and its refugee camp, killing at least 25 Palestinians. The offensive was later expanded to include the city of Tulkarm, where three Palestinians were killed.

The escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war that killed over 47,400 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

More than 900 Palestinians have been killed and over 6,700 others injured in the occupied West Bank in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

