Vice President of Iran’s Islamic Azad University Bijan Ranjbar visited China’s Academy of Sciences in an effort to sign MoU and expand bilateral scientific cooperation.

He also met with Mohammad Keshavarzadeh, Iranian Ambassador to China, to develop cooperation in the field of new science and technology in Iran.

During his trip to China, Ranjbar visited Beijing's Science and Technology Park, Innovation Street, and the Entrepreneurship Museum.

ZZ/4618943