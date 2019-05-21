  1. Technology
Iran’s Technical and Vocational uni., Senegal to expand scientific coop.

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian Technical and Vocational University and Promecabile Technical and Vocational Institute of Senegal will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in an effort to develop scientific and academic cooperation.

The International Director General of Iran’s Technical and Vocational University Farajollah Talebi held talks with the director of Promecabile Technical and Vocational Institute of Senegal on development of academic cooperation and holding joint educational courses.

Regarding to the requirements of the Senegalese delegation, it is planned to conduct operational planning for holding joint training courses in Senegal in the fields of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, agricultural machinery and designing and manufacture of jewelry, as well as transfer of Senegalese to Iran’s Technical and Vocational University, Talebii said.

