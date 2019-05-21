  1. Economy
21 May 2019 - 13:25

Iran, Ecuador discuss environmental cooperation

Iran, Ecuador discuss environmental cooperation

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Department of Environment (DoE) Isa Kalantari and Ambassador of Ecuador to Tehran Ortega Almedia met and held talks on Tuesday to explore the ways to boost cooperation in the field of environment.

During the meeting held at DoE, the two sides discussed a host of environmental issues both countries are grappled with, including air pollution, fuel quality, plastics pollution, and the know-how for disposal of the industrial wastes.

Noting that the sprawling capital city of Tehran has experienced "good and moderate air conditions" since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21), which is a record in the past 25 years, Kalantari said, better standard of fossil fuels and stricter surveillance of vehicles’ technical inspections are the among the main reasons for the decline in air pollution in Iran.

The two sides stressed to the need to enhance collaborations in raising public awareness and improving the standards to help tackle both countries’ environmental issues.

MR/4622404

News Code 145532

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News