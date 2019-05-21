Iran, Ecuador discuss environmental cooperation

During the meeting held at DoE, the two sides discussed a host of environmental issues both countries are grappled with, including air pollution, fuel quality, plastics pollution, and the know-how for disposal of the industrial wastes.

Noting that the sprawling capital city of Tehran has experienced "good and moderate air conditions" since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21), which is a record in the past 25 years, Kalantari said, better standard of fossil fuels and stricter surveillance of vehicles’ technical inspections are the among the main reasons for the decline in air pollution in Iran.

The two sides stressed to the need to enhance collaborations in raising public awareness and improving the standards to help tackle both countries’ environmental issues.

MR/4622404