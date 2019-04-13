Intl. environment exhibition opens in Tehran

The event is hosting over 600 domestic and foreign companies, providing a unique opportunity for participants to address and overcome the environmental challenges the country is dealing with, through sharing concerns and experiences from around the world.

The International Environment Exhibition is an annual event to showcase the latest innovations and achievements associated with the environment, which is participated by numerous domestic and international manufacturers presenting their cutting-edge products and technologies in environment sector, namely, clean energies, recycling, air filtration, water and sewage management, pollution monitoring equipment and green cars.

Eliciting public participation in protecting the environment, enhancement of natural resources management by creating opportunities and introduction of environmental capabilities in the local and international level, and providing practical solutions to prevent the environment from depletion are among the main goals of the exhibition.

The exhibition runs until Tuesday (April 16) is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MR/ISN98012309052