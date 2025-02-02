Freed Israeli prisoner thanks Hamas for meeting needs

Keith Siegel, a North Carolina native with Israeli citizenship, sent a letter to al-Qassam Brigades on Sunday, expressing gratitude for making sure he received everything he needed in detention.

“The fighters guarding me during this period made sure to meet all my needs, including food, drink, medicine, vitamins, eye treatment, blood pressure monitor, and other needs,” he said.

He added, “They also brought me a doctor when I felt unwell for a long time. The guards responded to my requests regarding food, food problems, etc ...They also made sure to bring food that was suitable for my health condition, vegetarian food, without oil.”

Siegel criticized the Israeli regime for not doing enough to reach a deal to return the prisoners sooner and end the bloody war in Gaza.

“I hope peace will come soon and I would like to thank the fighters who maintained this during this period,” he said.

Siegel was released on Saturday during the fourth prisoner exchange between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation regime.

MNA