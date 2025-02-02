No country dares to violate Iran's sovereignty

During a visit to Iran’s defense ministry aerospace industries complex, Pezeshkian emphasized that the government fully supports the development of the country’s defense industries, stating that Iran’s military advancements deter any foreign aggression.

Pezeshkian visited the Aerospace Division of the Ministry of Defense on Sunday morning where he inspected various defense and space achievements.

Praising the exhibited technologies as a testament to the creativity and innovation of Iranian youth, Pezeshkian said, "There was a time when our enemy could attack us freely. During the [imposed] war, [the Ba'athist regime of] Iraq had unrestricted access to our land and airspace, allowing them to act as they wanted."

He stressed that Iran’s modern military advancements now ensure that Iranian soil is no longer vulnerable to foreign threats or ambitions.

Reaffirmed that Iran’s military doctrine is defensive, Pezeshkian stated, "Our enemies can no longer subject our people to missile strikes and bombings as they did in the past. What we see here today is the embodiment of Iran’s defensive strength, designed to protect the Islamic Republic—not to attack others."

He further emphasized Iran’s commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities through the efforts of dedicated and innovative Iranian scientists and engineers, saying that the Islamic Republic will continue to develop our defense power, not to threaten any nation, but to ensure that no country dares to violate our sovereignty.

