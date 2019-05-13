Parliament allows Iranian mothers to pass citizenship to children

The bill was approved in Monday’s open session of the Parliament by 170 votes in favor, 21 votes against, and 4 abstentions out of 213 MPs in attendance.

The general outlines of the bill had been ratified yesterday which allows Iranian citizenship to be granted to children born of foreign fathers and Iranian mothers.

According to the bill, mothers can pass on citizenship to their children before the age of 18. However, after that age, children themselves should submit the request which will be agreed to if the Ministry of Intelligence approves their case.

The bill notes that the security inquiry process should not exceed more than three months and that the Iranian police should issue a visa for the foreign father during this period.

The bill will be next addressed in the Guardian Council and if approved, will become law.

MAH/4615460