13 May 2019 - 13:57

Parl. revokes act on obligatory permits for Iranian women marrying foreigners

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian lawmakers on Mon. revoked an act that obliges Iranian women to obtain a permit from the government for their marriage to foreign national men.  

Following the ratification of the details of a bill that allows Iranian citizenship to be granted to children born to foreign fathers and Iranian mothers, the MPs on a Monday session at the Parliament revoked Article 1060 of the civil code, which obliges Iranian women to obtain a permit from government for their marriage to foreigners.

Speaking to Mehr correspondent, MP Alireza Rahimi said with the amendment to the law, Iranian women no longer need to obtain a permit from government for marrying a foreigner, but they still need to register their marriage in the Iranian embassies.

