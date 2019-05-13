Parl. revokes act on obligatory permits for Iranian women marrying foreigners

Following the ratification of the details of a bill that allows Iranian citizenship to be granted to children born to foreign fathers and Iranian mothers, the MPs on a Monday session at the Parliament revoked Article 1060 of the civil code, which obliges Iranian women to obtain a permit from government for their marriage to foreigners.

Speaking to Mehr correspondent, MP Alireza Rahimi said with the amendment to the law, Iranian women no longer need to obtain a permit from government for marrying a foreigner, but they still need to register their marriage in the Iranian embassies.

MS/4615504