HWR welcomes passing a bill in defence of women rights by Iranian lawmakers

In a post on her Twitter account, Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa Division welcomed “finally allowing women to pass citizenship to their children,”

She has also called on other Middle Eastern and North African countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar to do the same.

A bill had been presented to the Iranian parliament that would enable Iranian mothers to pass their nationality to their children. It was considered a major breakthrough in defense of women’s rights in Iran.

Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, and the Vice-Presdient for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi were attending today’s session at the Iranian Parliament.

