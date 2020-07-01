ICFI, Alhoda Institution explore avenues for further coop.

In the session, Asadi Movahed said that the fields of cooperation between the two institutions are more than ever before.

In the new period of activity of Alhoda institution, the management of Iran Cultural Fairs Institute, Book House, and Iranian Poetry and Fiction Foundation have been assigned to Dehghankar.

“We expect the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Alhoda Institution and the conducted cultural negotiations to act as an effective component of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and provide services and carry out cultural diplomacy in the international arena by relying on the cultural wealth of our country,” Dehghankar said.

“Therefore, we believe that the more we cooperate with each other, the more we will be able to design and implement prestigious and effective programs to present the country's publishing industry in international book fairs,” he added.

Mohaved, for his part, appreciated Dehghankar's views over the mutual cooperation between the two bodies and considered the collaboration as a golden chance to improve the quality of the presence of the Islamic Republic at international book fairs.

As the international book fairs have been canceled since March because of the spread of coronavirus and as this trend is expected to continue through the coming months in Iran and other countries, the two sides agreed that they should make maximum use of all the cultural and scientific capacity of the country to develop the movement to translate the Persian cultural works into other languages.

