32nd Tehran Intl. Book Fair open to public

The fair started its work at a time that a large number of book enthusiasts were waiting eagerly to visit the fair.

Deputy culture minister and head of 32nd Tehran International Book Fair Mohsen Javadi said on Wednesday that, “At a time that countries are dependent on one another and threats continue uninterruptedly, no country can alone provide necessary means for its development.”

He pointed to the cooperation between Iran and China in various areas especially cultural field and said, “It is hoped that countries would get rid of global challenges with their cultural exchanges and friendly interactions.”

In this edition of the fair, 3,200 foreign and domestic publishers will showcase their latest products, including 2,400 domestic publishers with about 437,000 titles and also about 800 foreign publishers from 30 countries with 137,000 titles.

The 32nd edition of the event officially opened to the public on Wednesday and it will last for 10 days.

MA/IRN83289964