Iran wins ticket to 2019 3x3 FISU World University League 

The Iranian team earned an 18-14 win over China A in the semifinal of 5th Asian University 3x3 Basketball Championship on Saturday to earn a ticket to the world event.

In the final match, the team conceded a 16-5 defeat to a representative of Chinese Taipei and finished runner-up.

The team had advanced to semis with four consecutive wins against China (14-13), Mongolia (19-12), Chinese Taipei (8-5), and Hong Kong (19-13).

5th Asian University 3x3 Basketball Championship was held in Kinmen, Chinese Taipei from 8-11 May with a total of 20 elite university teams in participation.

The 2019 edition of 3x3 FISU World University League will be held at China's Xiamen from October 30 to November 03.

MAH/IRN83310112