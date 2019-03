The national Iranian men’s basketball team took on Australia in the second round of Group F of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers and beat its rival 85-74.

This victory comes after Iran’s defeat by Australia in the fifth window of the qualifying competitions in Melbourne.

With this win, Iran has now joined the teams present in 2019 World Cup, which will be hosted by China from 31 August – 15 September, 2019.

