Iran to play Spain, Puerto Rico, Tunisia in 2019 Basketball World Cup

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup draw took place at Shenzhen Bay Arena in Shenzhen, China this morning.

The national Iranian men’s basketball team was drawn against the Spain, Puerto Rico, and Tunisia national men’s basketball teams in the Group C of the world competitions.

The national Iranian basketball team gained a 85-74 win against Australia in the last match of the sixth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers to reach the 2019 China World Cup on February 24, 2019.

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be the 18th tournament of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men's national basketball teams.

The tournament will be hosted by China and it will mark a new era for the competition as described.

Rescheduled from 2018 to 2019, this edition will be the first FIBA Basketball World Cup since 1967 that will not occur in the same year as the FIFA World Cup, but a year following the latter. Also, the group stage will expand from 24 to 32 teams.

