IUST hosts Iran, Germany academic projects’ coordination meeting

Deputy Chancellor of Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) for Intl. Affairs Shahriar Shah-Hosseini on Sunday expounded on the historical trend of formation of joint academic cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Germany and said, “given the economic and sanctions condition, effective steps should be taken in this regard optimally. Also, universities as commissioners of project should play a leading role for providing resources in implementing the project.”

Although selected projects have a pivotal executor in each university, capacities and potentials of all universities should be used optimally in order to promote it [selected project] in national level, he emphasized.

A sample of contract, that should be signed with the German side, has been specified, so that contracts between Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) and executor university are inked with mentioning the title of executor, he said, adding, “finding visible achievements is the main objective with the aim of developing interactions.”

Finally, it was agreed that executors of each of the seven selected projects will inform the possibility of execution of projects in new terms and conditions within the next week, he added.

MA/IRN83311148