Azerbaijan rejects visas to Iran 3x3 women basketball team

The Iranian team will not be attending an international tournament, as their visa requests have been denied by the Azerbaijan Republic.

Iran was scheduled to meet Germany’s Düsseldorf ZOOS on July 20 in Pool B but the match was forced to forfeit.

This season of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series features a marathon with 20 stops confirmed.

The two-day event is being held in Quba, Azerbaijan.

The first stop of the 2024 season was held in Springfield, the US, on April 23-24, marking the first-ever Women’s Series in the United States since the launch of the competition in 2019.

With a total of 20 events throughout this season and over 1.4 million USD in prize, the Women's Series is set to reach unprecedented heights.

AMK/TT