Iran wins first two games at FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019

The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019 is being played with a Qualifying Draw on 22-23 May 2019 and a Main Draw on 24-26 May 2019.

In group A of the Qualifying Draw, Iran has been seeded along Qatar, Thailand, Samoa, and the Philippines.

The Iranian team, comprised of Ali Allahverdi, Amirhossein Azari, Mohammad Ojaghi, and Amir Sedighi, first beat Samoa 21-9 before hammering Thailand 21-6 on Wednesday.

The team will lock horns with Qatar and the Philippines on Thursday and can advance to the Pool B of the Main Draw besides China and New Zealand if finish this stage as the group leader.

