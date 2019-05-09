Reducing JCPOA commitments in accordance with intl. law: MP

Noting that it is the US which breaches international regulations, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh reiterated Iran’s commitment to maintaining security and peace.

Speaking to Mehr correspondent, he underlined that Iran needs to scale down its JCPOA commitments via conducting negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal.

Our difference with the US is that we respect the international order, and this does not mean fear, he added.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran will stop selling its enriched uranium and heavy water in a reciprocal act to the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions.

The president noted that the decision "does not mean that Iran will leave the nuclear agreement.”

Rouhani said Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the remaining parties to the deal to remedy the breaches and preserve Iran's interests enshrined by JCPOA.

HJ/ 4610470