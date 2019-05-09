MPs criticize EU’s rejection of Iran’s ultimatum

Calling EU’s act an ‘escape forward’, Mohammad Javad Jamali said that despite the EU’s rejection, Iran is committed to its announced 60-day ultimatum and will take its supposed further steps after this deadline.

“It seems the US and EU have divided the responsibilities between themselves; the US imposes tough embargos on Iran and takes extremist stance, while EU keep us waiting to find enough time for dismissing its charges,” he said, “EU’s today statement proves that they want more pressure on Iran.”

According to Asafari, “Europe is playing the good cop and it is clear that it has made some agreements with the US.”

EU’s rejection of the deadline conveys a message to those in Iran who want the Expediency Council to ratify FATF, he said, “EU’s today reaction proves that their intended issues with Iran are not restricted to nuclear subjects.”

He reiterated that according to JCPOA, Iran has the right to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal but is trying to maintain cooperation with the other sides.

The EU has rejected Iran’s ultimatum on JCPOA, which calls on the bloc to make good on their commitments to the nuclear deal in the next two months or Tehran would start suspending some of its own.

"We reject any ultimatums and will assess Iran's compliance on the basis of Iran's performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPoA and the NPT," the joint statement from the EU high representative and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK read.

"We remain fully committed to the preservation and full implementation of the JCPoA," the statement says, calling on Iran “to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPoA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps.”

EU regrets the re-imposition of sanctions by the United States following their withdrawal from the JCPOA, says the statement.

“We are determined to continue pursuing efforts to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran, including through the operationalisation of the special purpose vehicle 'INSTEX',” the statement adds, in reference to an alternative trade mechanism for Iran in the face of US sanctions, which has yet to become operational.

The Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament said on Thursday that regarding its new decisions about suspending some portions of JCPOA commitments, Iran is acting in accordance with the international law.

