China against US-led sanctions on Iran: commerce ministry

Iran and China are important trade partners, and China will defend the rights of its firms, Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng told reporters.

Trump on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on Iran, targeting revenue from its exports of industrial metals, in Washington’s latest salvo over a 2015 international accord, known as JCPOA.

An executive order issued by Trump also says individuals and entities face sanctions for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the sale, supply, or transfer to Iran of goods or services related to those industrial metal sectors.

On the same day, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, should be fully implemented and all sides have a responsibility to ensure it happens.

The remarks came as Iran revealed on Wednesday countermeasures to US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing further commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

