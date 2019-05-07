  1. Sports
Iran’s Poomsae team to compete at Universiade Napoli 2019

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Poomsae team will participate at the 30th Summer Universiade Napoli which be held on 3-14 July 2019 in Naples, Italy.

The biennial multisport event will be in its 30th year and will celebrate 60 years since the first Games were held in Turin, Italy in 1959. The program will include 18 sports, 170 countries and approximately 8,000 participants.

The Summer Universiade is an international university sports and cultural event that is staged every two years in a different city. These games draw many thousands of student-athletes together to compete, making it one of the largest multi-sport events in the world. The Summer Universiade incorporates educational and cultural aspects, encouraging student-athletes from around the world to combine high sports performance with their intellectual pursuits. The twelve-day Summer Universiade competition program includes fifteen compulsory sports.

