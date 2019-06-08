Iran to participate at World Rafting Championship

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari’s team will represent Iran at the World Rafting Championship 2019 which will be held on 8-13 June in Tunceli, Turkey.

26 teams from 20 counries including China, Brazil, France, India, Italy, Iran and Croatia, will participate.will take part at the 2019 World Rafting Championship held in the Munzur Valley, known as the largest and most biodiverse national park in Turkey.

The competition will take place on a rafting course of 36 kilometers on Munzur River, according to Turkish media.

ZZ/ IRN83343791