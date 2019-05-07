Iran’s AUT, Alzahra unis. ready to establish university in Iraq

One of the programs that is being pursued by the science ministry is to communicate with regional countries, especially Iraq, koohian said, adding that Iran’s AUT and Alzahra University are ready to establish a joint university in Iraq.

Referring to signing of a MoU between Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and Iraq’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, he stressed on the necessity of establishing a joint scientific committee of the two countries in order to cooperate in scientific fields.

He went on to convey the readiness of Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology to visit Iraq and also holding an exhibition on the capabilities of Iranian universities in Iraq.

