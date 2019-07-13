  1. Sports
13 July 2019 - 22:58

Iran taekwondo team clinches gold medal at Universiade 2019

Iran taekwondo team clinches gold medal at Universiade 2019

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The national taekwondo team of Iran has won the gold medal of the 30th Summer Universiade in the Naples, Italy.

According to Public Relations Department of Iranian Taekwondo Federation, at the end of the team competitions as part of the 30th Summer Universiade in the Naples, Italy on Saturday, the Iranian taekwondo team defeated the team of Egypt in the final to clinch the title of the team division.

Prior to facing Egypt, the Iranian squad had beaten Ukraine, China, Malaysia teams.

The individual competitions of the Universiade 2019 has yet to be decided. The Iranian fighters have so far collected 6 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation.  The 30th Summer Universiade kicked off in the Naples, Italy on July 3 and will wrap up tomorrow July 14.

KI/IRN4665648

News Code 147589
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News