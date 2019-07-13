Iran taekwondo team clinches gold medal at Universiade 2019

According to Public Relations Department of Iranian Taekwondo Federation, at the end of the team competitions as part of the 30th Summer Universiade in the Naples, Italy on Saturday, the Iranian taekwondo team defeated the team of Egypt in the final to clinch the title of the team division.

Prior to facing Egypt, the Iranian squad had beaten Ukraine, China, Malaysia teams.

The individual competitions of the Universiade 2019 has yet to be decided. The Iranian fighters have so far collected 6 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation. The 30th Summer Universiade kicked off in the Naples, Italy on July 3 and will wrap up tomorrow July 14.

