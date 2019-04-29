Zarif interviews in NY disproved US' unfounded claims: FM spox

Mousavi was reacting to an earlier tweet by the spokesperson for the United States Department of State Morgan Ortagus over Zarif’s interviews during his stay in New York, in which she had said "freedom prevails in the US and Zarif is in New York to use its freedoms."

Being worried about the influence of the Iranian diplomat's interviews, Ortagus also said she was much surprised to see that some still would welcome Zarif in the US.

In response to her remarks, Mousavi said in a tweet, “You know Madam! What @Jzarif did in US is 'Water poured into the nest of Ants!', which is a Persian idiomatic expression, implying Zarif's foiling of US plots.

During his stay in the US this week, Zarif made two interviews with Fox News and CBS.

MNA/IRN83295504