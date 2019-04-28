VIDEO: Trump humiliates S Arabia again!

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The US President Donald Trump held a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin Saturday night. During his address to the crowd Trump riffed about his support for Saudi Arabia during his speech, saying "you have people wanting to cut off Saudi Arabia. They bought $450 billion. I don’t want to lose them!," ..."But the military, we subsidize them," he added. "I called the king. I like the king. I said, king! We’re losing our ... defending you, king, and you have a lot of money!"