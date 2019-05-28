  1. Politics
28 May 2019 - 23:05

Leader appoints Mousavi as new commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – The Commander-in-Chief of all Iranian armed forces Ayatollah Khamenei has appointed the Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as the new commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

In two separate decrees, the Commander-in-Chief of all Iranian armed forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday evening appointed the Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as the new commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base and also appointed Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard to the post of the commander of the Army Air Defense.

Mousavi, who will remain as the Army Commander-in-Chief in addition to his new post, has replaced Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard who was formerly the commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base. 

