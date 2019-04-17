IRGC cmdr. Jafari thanks Parl. speaker, parliamentarians

In a letter, he seized this opportunity to praise the outstanding position and performance of Parliament speaker and parliamentarians in condemning the US terrorist designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The text of the letter is read as follows, “foolish and illegitimate move taken by the president of the United States in designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization is the product of their anger and hatred from consecutive failures of the United States in the region which received deadly blows and suffered from the noble nation of Iran and IRGC who have been successful in the fight against terrorism. Undoubtedly, at the condition that the enemy takes its last breath, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) considers this deep understanding and supports as a great asset. In pursuing its great mission, under the sublime recommendations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution especially in the field of maintaining national security and promoting defensive and regional sovereignty, IRGC is confident that the US heinous move will not remain unanswered and will follow up the issue seriously.”

