  1. Politics
17 April 2019 - 21:51

India extends relief assistance to flood victims in Iran

India extends relief assistance to flood victims in Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – According to a press release by the Indian Embassy in Tehran, an Indian cargo plan carrying humanitarian assistance to the flood victims in Iran landed in Tehran today.

The press release issued by the Indian embassy said that in line with government of India’s commitment to offer relief and humanitarian assistance that may be required for the friendly people of Iran affected by recent floods, today, an Indian air freighter reached Tehran carrying an 18-tonne cargo of relief material.

The relief material comprised of essentials like blankets, plastic sheets, de-hydrated and canned food items, and family tents, among others. The next consignment of relief material is scheduled to reach Iran via waterways shortly.

MNA/PR

News Code 144262

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News