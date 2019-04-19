UNICEF’s aid for flood-hit areas arrives in Tehran

In a Friday tweet, UNICEF office in Iran announced that the first batch of supplies has arrived containing “including 200 vaccine carriers and 100 cold boxes.”

“The equipment will help restore essential immunization services for affected children and prevent the spread of diseases,” it added.

In a separate tweet, the office noted that “Eighty vaccine refrigerators have also been dispatched,” adding that UNICEF has emphasized that the needs of flood-affected children in Iran are getting more acute and hence more supplies are urgently needed.

The recent floods, which hit many provinces in Iran since March 19, have killed over 70 people so far and caused damages to 438 urban houses and 87,000 village houses. Meanwhile, intensive efforts are underway to control damage from flash floods, and alleviate the situation in the flood-stricken areas.

