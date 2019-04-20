  1. Politics
Rouhani arrives in Lorestan prov. to visit flood-hit regions

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived at Khorramabad Airport this morning to visit flood-hit areas of Lorestan province.

He is now attending the coordination meeting of Disaster Management Taskforce of Lorestan Province and Administrative Council of the province.

He will then reportedly leave Khorramabad for Pol-e Dokhtar to meet with people and look into the relief process in the flood-stricken areas in the province.

Rouhani is accompanied by Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, and Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi.

