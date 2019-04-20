Rouhani arrives in Lorestan prov. to visit flood-hit regions

He is now attending the coordination meeting of Disaster Management Taskforce of Lorestan Province and Administrative Council of the province.

He will then reportedly leave Khorramabad for Pol-e Dokhtar to meet with people and look into the relief process in the flood-stricken areas in the province.

Rouhani is accompanied by Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, and Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi.

