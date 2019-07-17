  1. Politics
17 July 2019 - 20:51

Govt. to withdraw $435mn from NDF for reconstructing flood-hit areas

Govt. to withdraw $435mn from NDF for reconstructing flood-hit areas

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of Iranian president Mahmoud Vaezi said Wed. that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has agreed with government's decision to withdraw $435mn from NDF for reconstructing flood-hit areas.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, Chief of Staff of Iranian president Mahmoud Vaezi said that the cabinet had penned a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei recently asking for his permission to withdraw $435 million from National Development Fund (NDF) for reconstructing flood-hit areas.

Vaezi said that the Leader has responded positively to the government’s request, adding that allocation of the $435 million will accelerate reconstructing the regions that were hit by severe flash floods earlier this year at the start of spring.

In response to a question regarding the United States’ call of talks with Iran, the chief of staff said that there will be another chance for talks only if the US lifts the sanctions.

He added that Iran, along with Russia and China are trying to secure Iranian interests under the JCPOA.

KI/4669002

News Code 147763
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News