Govt. to withdraw $435mn from NDF for reconstructing flood-hit areas

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, Chief of Staff of Iranian president Mahmoud Vaezi said that the cabinet had penned a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei recently asking for his permission to withdraw $435 million from National Development Fund (NDF) for reconstructing flood-hit areas.

Vaezi said that the Leader has responded positively to the government’s request, adding that allocation of the $435 million will accelerate reconstructing the regions that were hit by severe flash floods earlier this year at the start of spring.

In response to a question regarding the United States’ call of talks with Iran, the chief of staff said that there will be another chance for talks only if the US lifts the sanctions.

He added that Iran, along with Russia and China are trying to secure Iranian interests under the JCPOA.

