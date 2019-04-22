Min. dismisses UNICEF’s report on extent of flood effects on Iranian students

In a Sunday tweet written in Persian, he noted that UNICEF’s report is ‘fundamentally wrong’.

In a Friday report, UNICEF had claimed that flood has forced some 100,000 children out of schools across the country.

Other than few cases in Khuzestan province where classes cannot be held due to temporary housing of flood-hit families in schools, students are attending their classes in other provinces and regions of the country, the minister added.

The recent floods, which hit many provinces in Iran since March 19, have killed over 70 people and caused damages to 438 urban houses and 87,000 village houses. Meanwhile, intensive efforts are underway to control damage from flash floods, and alleviate the situation in the flood-stricken areas.

UNICEF has already sent “200 vaccine carriers and 100 cold boxes” to Iran in a bid to “restore essential immunization services for affected children and prevent the spread of diseases.”

MAH/IRN83286970