Zairf highlights contrast between US Congress, govt. on Yemen war

“But petrofinanced #NetanyahuFirsters and their enabler in the White House will continue—with American lives and against US interests—to push for forever wars,” he added.

On April 5, the US House of Representatives passed the Yemen war resolution by a 247-175 vote after it was approved by the Senate by a 54-46 vote in March. The joint resolution calls for ending US support for the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemeni conflict.

US President Donald Trump in a letter to the Senate said he is rejecting a measure passed by Congress to end US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

"I am returning herewith without my approval S.J. Res. 7, a joint resolution that purports to direct the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen," Trump said on Tuesday. "This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future."

Trump in the letter said there are many reasons the United States must continue supporting the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen, including that it represented a "cheap" way for Iran to cause trouble for the United States and its ally Saudi Arabia.

Since 2015, the United States has provided members of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen with military assistance such as intelligence sharing, logistics support and, until recently, aerial refueling.

Saudi-led war against Yemeni people since 2015 has claimed over 7,000 lives, while over 20 million people including women and children are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

HJ