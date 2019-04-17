Iran, Turkey stress expansion of bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on an official visit to Turkey, met with Turkish President Receb Teyyip Erdogan in Ankara, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional issues as well as international developments.

In the meeting, the Turkish president expressed his deep regret over the loss of lives in recent floods in Iran, offering sympathy to the families of the victims of the tragedy.

Zarif, in turn, offered congratulations on the successful holding of the recent local elections and the high turnout of the Turkish citizens.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed their opposition to the US sanctions and US terrorism designation of Iran’s IRGC and emphasized the expansion of bilateral relations within the framework of signed agreements between the two countries in all fields and strengthening of economic relations.

The latest developments in Syria, Yemen and North Africa were also discussed by the two sides.

Accompanying a delegation, Zarif arrived in Ankara last night from Syria, where he had held meetings with high-ranking Syrian officials including President Assad. Prior to meeting with President Erdogan, the top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart followed by a joint press conference, during which the Turkish FM stressed that Turkey wanted a halt to US sanctions on Iran.

KI/4593947