  1. Iran
12 April 2019 - 13:02

People from 6 Arab countries launch campaign to aid Iranian flood-hit ones

People from 6 Arab countries launch campaign to aid Iranian flood-hit ones

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Six Arab countries of Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Tunisia started a campaign under ‘#Ahl_vafa’ in Gaza, to send aid to Iranian flood-stricken people.

As reported a number of political, cultural, social and media activists of the Palestine attended the inauguration ceremony of the campaign on Thursday.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

 HJ/ 4588351

News Code 144017

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News