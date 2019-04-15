Nat. security committee to finalize report on US human rights violations today

“National security committee will finalize the report on US’ violation of human rights in the past recent year this evening and will submit it to the presiding board of the Parliament. We hope that it will be on the Parliament's agenda next week,” Falahatpisheh said.

He also informed that today, the committee has the double urgency bill on Iran’s measures to retaliate US act of enlisting IRGC a terrorist group on agenda.

“The committee has 15 bills on agenda against US actions which urge the government to follow up on the required measures in this field,” the MP said.

“This is the first time that a comprehensive measure is being documented and this shows the US, who claims to be a defender of human rights, is the main violator of it,” he added.

