Iran takes part in Iraq Agrofood Trade Show 2019

Speaking on the sidelines of the exhibition, Commercial Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq Nasser Behzad said that Iraqi market is open to Iran’s trade and production of plastic materials.

While visiting the Iranian pavilion at the Iraqi trade show, he said that “plastic products and materials account for Iran’s maximum exports share value, so that the growing trend of demand in Iraq for productions of this sector indicates high susceptibility of Iraqi market for these products.”

Focusing on promoting petrochemical downstream products and boosting the level of target markets especially in neighboring Iraq should be prioritized, he stressed.

Setting up plastic injection workshops, reviving production lines, branding management, etc. along with making target market dependent on Iranian plastic productions can help enhance trade and business with Iraq, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Behzad pointed to the serious competition of other countries especially China in Iraqi lucrative market and said, “applying light and easy technology, designing sophisticated packaging lines, supplying semi-industrial and industrial machinery in tandem with organizing joint training courses with Iraq should be taken consideration by Iranian companies which are willing to get the lion’s share of products in Iraqi market.

Iraq Agrofood & Plastprintpack Exhibition 2019 kicked off on April 15 with the participation of 40 Iranian firms. The event will wrap up on April 17.

MA/IRN83280100