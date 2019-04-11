4th Iran Green Trade Fair kicks off in Tehran

More than 100 domestic and foreign companies will showcase their latest products relating to gardening, greenhouse industry, agricultural machinery and equipment, irrigation, flowers, etc.

Companies from the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Azerbaijan and Jordan along with their Iranian counterparts are attending the fourth edition of the event.

Holding this international fair helps Iran to achieve the latest technology and products in the field of the agriculture, greenhouse crops and the production of flowers and house plants.

The exhibition further helps Iran’s agriculture ministry fulfill its goals of sustainable production and achieving product health, using the sustainable greenhouse methods, water management and irrigation systems.

The exhibition will wrap up on Saturday April 13, open from 10 AM to 6 PM during these three days.

