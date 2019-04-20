Iranian children win award at Kanagawa Biennial World Children's Art Exhibition

Free topic 19th Kanagawa Biennial World Children's Art Exhibition was held in Japan. Four members of Iran’s Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults have won the honorary diploma from this competition.

Kanagawa Prefecture has held the Kanagawa Biennial World Children's Art Exhibition every two years from 1981 at the time of the International Year of the Child in 1979. We collect children's art from all over the world in order to foster the dreams and creativity of today's young children who will be the bearers of tomorrow through the art, and also to further understanding of the world's diverse cultures and differences in global lifestyle.

