20 April 2019 - 12:17

Iran attends 21st Jinjiang Footwear Exhibition in China

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Representatives from Iranian footwear producing companies are taking part at the 21st Jinjiang Footwear and the 4th Sports Industry International Exposition in China.

The 21st Jinjiang Footwear and the 4th Sports Industry International Exposition kicked off on April 19 and will run through April 22 in Jinjiang, Fujian province in China.

Iran is taking part at the international exhibition with a delegation of 24 representatives from footwear manufacturers. The acting head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Mohammadreza Modoudi is also accompanying the delegation.

The event is taking place on 60,000 square meters of show space, with 2,200 international standard booths, displaying finished footwear products, sports, equipment, footwear machinery and auxiliary materials for footwear, according to the event’s website.

