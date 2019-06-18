  1. Economy
18 June 2019 - 13:11

26th intl. Agrofood exhibition opens in Tehran

26th intl. Agrofood exhibition opens in Tehran

TEHRAN, June. 18 (MNA) – The 26th International Exhibition of Agricultural Industries, Food, Machinery and Related Industries, also known as ‘Agrofood 2019’ opened at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairground on Tuesday.

Some 750 domestic firms along with 165 foreign companies from Spain, Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovakia, UAE, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Tunisia, China, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland, Georgia, Poland, Mongolia, the Netherlands, India and Greece are taking part in the event.

The participants are showcasing their latest products and services in the field of agricultural industries, raw materials, horticultural equipment, irrigation systems, protein industries, prepared and semi-prepared food, processing industries and packaging machinery in an area of 70,000 square meters.

The expo will continue through June 21. It is open to public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

MR/83358881

News Code 146585

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News