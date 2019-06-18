26th intl. Agrofood exhibition opens in Tehran

Some 750 domestic firms along with 165 foreign companies from Spain, Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovakia, UAE, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Tunisia, China, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland, Georgia, Poland, Mongolia, the Netherlands, India and Greece are taking part in the event.

The participants are showcasing their latest products and services in the field of agricultural industries, raw materials, horticultural equipment, irrigation systems, protein industries, prepared and semi-prepared food, processing industries and packaging machinery in an area of 70,000 square meters.

The expo will continue through June 21. It is open to public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

