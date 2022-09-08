Iran partakes 3rd Intl. AgroFood Exhibition in Iraq Kurdistan

The Agrofood Exhibition was opened in Iraq’s Kurdistan region with the participation of high-ranking political and economic officials from Iranian and Iraqi Consulates as well as participants of other countries.

In this edition of the exhibition. competent Iranian companies have showcased their latest achievements and products in the fields of industrial and agricultural machinery, agricultural products and foodstuffs.

Iranian economic officials have emphasized on increasing business interactions and holding such exhibitions for economic cooperation and business development in the region.

It is for the first time Islamic Republic of Iran has participated in a specialized exhibition in Sulaymaniyah of Iraq.

The business meeting between Iranian and Iraqi traders will be held on Friday with the participation of businessmen of the two countries from Iranian Consulate, Sulaymaniyag Chamber of Commerce, Association of Importers and Exporters in Sulaymaniyah.

