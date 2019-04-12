US is the mother of terrorism; labelling IRGC as terrorists 'foolish' action: senior cleric

Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Movahedi Kermani, who was wearing the IRGC uniform during this week's Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, said that the action to designate a part of a country’s military forces as a terrorist organization is against all the international laws and regulations, describing Donald Trump as a ‘fool’ who does not know what he is doing.

Many countries in the world have called into question the America's move as they think it can complicate the situation in the Middle East,” the senior cleric said, adding even some American analysts have also described it as “a dangerous act that would endanger American soldiers' lives.”

“They [the Americans themselves] know that this was a very stupid action,” he further pointed out.

“The whole world, especially the nations in the region now know that the US is the mother of terrorism,” he stated, adding “as the America itself and Trump have acknowledged that it was the US which created Taliban and they themselves admit that they are the founder of terrorism.”

He further said that the whole Iranian nation and political groups, regardless of their political affections, support the IRGC against the US move, warning the US president “not to twist the lion tail as the IRGC can reduce Tel Aviv to rubble by its missiles if the Leader allows them to do so.”

KI/FNA13980123000280