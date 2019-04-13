Taliban says it destroyed a US APC in Kanadahar

Taliban spokesman Zabihollah Mujahid wrote in a tweet on Saturday that his group had destroyed an American armored personnel carrier (APC) by a roadside bomb.

Mujahid said that all the American troops were killed or wounded in the attack.

He said that the American APC was blown off by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the armed group's militants.

Neither the Afghan officials nor the NATO military officials have reacted to the report yet.

This is the second time in the past few days that Taliban spokesman said that their forces have carried out attacks on US military bases in Afghanistan.

Mujahid posted a tweet on Thursday that the Afghan armed group had fired a missile at Bagram Air Base, the largest US base in Afghanistan, causing heavy casualties.

